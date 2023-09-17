VIJAY VARMA OPENS UP ON HIS IDEA OF LOVE CALLS TAMANNAAH BHATIA HIS JAANE JAAN

Hyderabad: Versatile actor Vijay Varma is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jaane Jaan. The actor has been busy promoting the film which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. During promotions, Vijay has been frequently quizzed about his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia. Not one to shy away from the presence of someone special in his life, Vijay recently opened up about his idea of love during an interview.

Vijay Varma recently appeared on the talk show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill to promote his upcoming film Jaane Jaan. From his well-known love for sneakers to handling onscreen attention from Kareena, Vijay spilled beans on varied subjects. Ever since he and Tamannaah made their relationship official, the queries about his personal life have become an inevitable part of the promotional grind.

During his conversation with Shehnaaz Gill on the show, Vijay was asked about his idea of love. Sharing his views, the Gully Boy star said that for him love is beyond a romantic relationship. The 37-year-old actor opined that nothing can beat having a feeling of peace at home coupled with the presence of a good partner. During a fun round in the show, Vijay was asked to choose his "Jaane Jaan" between Kareena and his real-life girlfriend Tamannaah. Without blinking an eye came his reply, "Tamannaah."

Speculations about Vijay and Tamannaah's budding romance went rife later last year after the two were spotted kissing in a viral video from a New Year bash in Goa. After keeping their romance under wraps for a few months, the duo finally admitted being in a relationship during promotions of Lust Stories 2 which was released on Netflix in June this year.

READ | Tamannaah Bhatia turns photographer for boyfriend Vijay Varma at a fashion gala - watch