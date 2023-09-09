Hyderabad: Bollywood actor-couple Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's mushy love life has been making the rounds on the internet since last December. The lovebirds, who announced their relationship during the promotions of Lust Stories 2, were snapped attending an event in Mumbai on Friday night. In videos from the event that surfaced online, Tamannaah can be seen turning photographer for the love of her life.

Taking to social media, a paparazzo account dropped a video on Instagram where Tamannaah can be seen capturing pictures of Vijay as he posed for the paparazzi. They both arrived in style for the event and were seen happily posing for the shutterbugs stationed outside the venue. Vijay and Tamannaah set the red carpet ablaze with their sizzling chemistry.

For the occasion, Tamannaah was dressed in a purple-coloured sequin body-hugging outfit. Her attire featured a halter neckline and a bare back. The Jailer actor enhanced her look with a bold necklace and a golden chain with a cross pendant. She kept her hair open with smokey eyes, glossy lips, and blushed cheeks. On the other hand, Vijay looked dapper in a captivating black suit. He completed his look with classy glasses and black shoes.

For the unversed, Tamannaah and Vijay first met each other on the sets of their anthology film Lust Stories 2 and eventually fell in love. The duo remained tight-lipped about their relationship status until they finally confirmed it during their film's promotions.

On the work front, Tamannaah was last seen in the recently released film Jailer alongside megastar Rajinikanth, and crime-thriller series Aakhri Sach. Whereas, Vijay will soon be seen in the streaming film Jaane Jaan co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat.

