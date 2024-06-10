Following Apple's announcement of a partnership with OpenAI, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, condemns the move as a 'severe security breach,' vowing to prohibit all Apple products within his companies. Expressing apprehension over user data protection, Musk deems the integration between Apple and OpenAI as unacceptable, stating, 'We don't want it.' Read More...
World Wide Developers Conference | Focus on Apple's Entry into Artificial Intelligence
Apple's annual World Wide Developers Conference to be held on Monday is expected to herald the company's move into generative artificial intelligence, marking its late arrival to a technological frontier that's expected to be as revolutionary as the invention of the iPhone.
The widely anticipated display of AI to be embedded in the iPhone and other Apple products will be the marquee moment at an event that traditionally previews the next version of software that powers the company's hardware lineup.
True to its secretive nature, Apple hasn't provided any advance details about Monday's event being held at the company's Cupertino, California, headquarters.
Elon Musk Voices Strong Opposition to Apple Devices in Response to Open AI Collaboration
Meta Aims to Train AI Model with European Data Amid Privacy Worries
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, announced plans to utilise data from privacy-conscious European usera to train its AI models. This move comes as Meta confronts privacy concerns while competing with entities like OpenAI and Google. TO enhance it AI model's understanding of European languages, geography, and cultural nuances, Meta states the necessity of leveraging public data from European users for its Llama AI large language model.
World Wide Developers Conference Should Have a Packed Agenda
A packed agenda is on the cards for the Apple's annual World Wide Developers Conference. However, the focus will be firmly on Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Apple May Team Up with OpenAI To Bring Some Elements of ChatGPT
Besides using AI to spruce up Siri, Apple may also team up with OpenAI to bring some elements of ChatGPT to the iPhone, according to a wide range of unconfirmed reports leading up to Monday's conference. This will be the second straight year that Apple has created a stir at its developers conference by using it to usher in its entrance into a trendy form of technology that other companies already had been making inroads.
Bringing more AI into the iPhone, in particular, will likely raise privacy issues — a topic where Apple has gone to great lengths to assure its loyal customer base that it can be trusted not to peer too deeply into their personal lives.
Infusing AI into IPhone, Ipad, Mac Computer will Help Apple: Analyst Dan Ives
Analysts like Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities view Monday's conference as a potential springboard that catapults Apple into another robust phase of growth. Ives believes infusing more AI into the iPhone, iPad and Mac computer will translate into an additional $450 billon to $600 billion in market value for Apple.
Apple's Next Generation Software Expected to be packed With Array Of AI Features
Apple's next generation of software is expected to be packed with an array of AI features likely to make its often-bumbling virtual assistant Siri smarter, and make photos, music, texting — and possibly even creating emojis on the fly — a more productive and entertaining experience.
Tim Cook Meets Student Developers Who Won 'Swift Student Challenge'
Before kicking off this year's Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), the company's CEO Tim Cook shared his experience of meeting with student developers who won 'Swift Student Challenge' and one of them was Indian student Akshat Srivastava, who was present at the meeting.
"Kicking off #WWDC24 in the best way possible -- meeting with student developers who won our Swift Student Challenge. It’s amazing to see their creativity and determination on full display," Cook wrote in a post on X.
Apple Likely To Reveal Grand Plans About Entering AI Space
Apple CEO Tim Cook has dropped strong hints that Apple is poised to reveal its grand plans to enter - Artificial Intelligence - a space that has been fueling an industry boom during the past 18 months.
