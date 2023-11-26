Hyderabad: Ever since Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia went public with their relationship, they've been a constant presence together, gracing various events and openly displaying their affection. Amid swirling speculations about their romantic involvement, Vijay Varma recently shed light on his thoughts about marriage, humorously admitting that he hasn't even broached the topic with his mother.

Renowned for his role in Dahaad, Vijay Varma comically quipped, "Honestly, no girl wants me to take the plunge! I haven't found an answer for my mother or anyone else." The Darlings actor skillfully dodged the queries about his wedding plans with Tamannah as he steered the conversation toward his thriving career.

Discussing the societal norms within the Marwari community, where early marriages for men are customary, Vijay in an earlier interview emphasised his commitment to prioritizing his professional endeavors over contemplating marriage. With a dash of humor, he added, "My mother still brings it up every time we talk, but I manage to divert her attention because things are going great in my life."

Recently, Vijay Varma treated his Instagram followers to glimpses of his tropical escapade in the Maldives, sparking curiosity and speculations about Tamannaah Bhatia joining him on this picturesque getaway. Fans enthusiastically credited her for the stunning snapshots, fueling further intrigue about the dynamics of their relationship.

On the work front, Vijay has Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak coming up next. He also has the much-awaited Mirzapur 3 ready to stream. Meanwhile, Tamannaah will be seen in Nikkhil Advan-helmed Vedaa co-starring John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh.