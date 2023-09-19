Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming OTT film Jaane Jaan, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma, organized a special screening which was attended by several celebrities from the Bollywood film industry. Actors Vijay Varma, Nora Fatehi, Kartik Aryan, Arjun Kapoor, and others were spotted at the event. Among them was Vijay's girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia, who came in to cheer for her boyfriend.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Vijay and Tamannaah can be seen walking hand-in-hand at the screening venue and were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs. The lovebirds have yet again won the hearts of many with their sizzling chemistry. For the event, Vijay opted for a brown printed suit with a black t-shirt. Tamannaah looked adorable in a navy blue one-piece denim dress.

Jaane Jaan, helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, is the adaptation of the Japanese novel The Devotion Of Suspect X. The mystery thriller film is set in Kalimpong and follows the story of Maya D'Souza, portrayed by Kareena, who risks everything to keep her daughter safe. Apart from Kareena and Vijay, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in the key role. Jaane Jaan is all set to release on September 21 on Netflix.

Besides Jaane Jaan, Vijay also has Afghaani Snow and Murder Mubarak in his pipeline. Tamannaah, on the other hand, was last seen in Lust Stories 2 alongside Vijay. She then came up with the Tamil movie Jailer alongside megastar Rajinikanth. The actor will next be seen in Vedaa, which is scheduled for release in 2024.