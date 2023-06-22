VACATION TIME RANBIR KAPOOR SPOTTED IN NEW LOOK WITH WIFE ALIA BHATT AND DAUGHTER RAHA AT MUMBAI AIRPORT

Hyderabad: Power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were photographed at the Mumbai airport jetting off to a vacation with their little daughter Raha. Both the actors seemingly wrapped up their professional obligations to spend time with their child, Raha. Alia is currently planning on relishing every moment of motherhood with her baby.

Alia is seen wearing an all-black tracksuit with a nice sling bag in the photos. Her airport style was complimented with little makeup, black sunglasses and white trainers. Ranbir, on the other hand, was seen sporting a brand-new look.

Following the completion of Animal, the actor opted to shave his beard and return to a clean-shaven appearance. He was dressed in a white shirt and matching trousers, with a side bag. The pair looked fantastic together.

Their daughter Raha was also present, but they requested that the paparazzi refrain from photographing her. Their admirers were spotted going crazy over them when the video and photographs were released online. Reacting to the video, a fan wrote: "Morning like this❤️ Finally saw a proper #Ranlia spotting after a long time." Another fan wrote: "Loviesss Sppotted after a long time." One more social media user wrote: "Alia looking so cute like a baby and RK look handsome as always..Most beautiful couple."

Meanwhile, Alia has just returned from a trip to Brazil where she attended Netflix's Tudum event. She unveiled the trailer of her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot. Alia is currently preparing to star alongside Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film, directed by Karan Johar, also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in important parts.

Ranbir, on the other hand, has finished filming Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The pre-teaser was released recently, and his intense bearded appearance left everyone speechless.

