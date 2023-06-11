Hyderabad Preteaser of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal dropped on Sunday Animal preteaser got unveiled amid rife speculations around the film getting pushed to dodge release clash with Gadar 2 and OMG 2 With the release of latest promotional asset the makers however confirmed that Animal will unleash on big screens on the scheduled dateAnimal preteaser hints that the film will be highonaction and laced with violence It will seemingly feature Ranbir in an intense role Though the makers have kept details about the film under wraps it is widely reported that Animal is a noir gangster woven with elements of family succession drama In the film Ranbir will be seen playing a grey role for the first time in his 16yearlong career Talking about Animal producer Bhushan Kumar had earlier said that the film will also depict a surprising dynamic between Anil Kapoor and RanbirMeanwhile Animal will be facing a big box office clash with Sunny Deol s upcoming film Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar s next OMG 2 In the Southern market Animal will have to fight it out for box office honour with Rajinikanth s Jailer which is releasing on August 10READ No druggie soy boy should play Lord Ram Kangana Ranaut takes veiled dig at Ranbir KapoorHelmed by Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga Animal also features Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on August 11 The film will be released in Hindi Telugu Kannada Tamil and Malayalam Animal is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar s TSeries Murad Khetani s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga s Bhadrakali Pictures