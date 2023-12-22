THE UNTOLD STORY OF C SANKARAN NAIR AKSHAY KUMAR TO TURN MENTOR FOR ANANYA PANDAY IN UPCOMING BIOPIC

Mumbai: Superstar Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday are set to co-star in the Karan Johar-backed film The Untold Story Of C Sankaran Nair. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the biographical drama explores a mentor-pupil relationship between Akshay and Ananya's characters.

Akshay Kumar portrays the titular role of C. Sankaran Nair, a significant figure who challenged the British Empire in a case related to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Both actors play lawyers in the film, with Akshay portraying a senior and revered lawyer while Ananya, according to a webloid report, portrays a newcomer seeking guidance from him. Importantly, their relationship in the film is professional without any romantic subplot.

C. Sankaran Nair, a former President of the Indian National Congress and a member of the Viceroy's Executive Council, is the central figure in this tale adapted from the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. Raghu Palat, the great-grandson of C. Sankaran Nair, is connected to the project, which was announced in June 2021 and is currently in production.

Recently, a video featuring Ananya Panday dressed in a lawyer's attire, offering a glimpse into her character from The Untold Story Of C Sankaran Nair went viral on social media. Back then, Ananya's lawyer look left fans intrigued for her upcoming film.

In his last appearance, Akshay Kumar starred in Tinu Suresh Desai’s Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, released in October. The film chronicled the valiant efforts of Jaswant Singh Gill in rescuing miners trapped in a flooded mine in Raniganj in 1989. Alongside Akshay, the movie featured Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, and Kumud Mishra, and is now available for streaming on Netflix.