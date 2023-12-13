MADNESS OF MASTI BEGINS AKSHAY KUMAR SHARES HILARIOUS VIDEO AS HE GETS WHIPPED BY LARA DUTTA ON WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE SET

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar delighted his fans by sharing a hilarious video from the sets of his upcoming movie, Welcome To The Jungle. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actor posted a video featuring him shooting alongside Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, and other cast members.

The Welcome To The Jungle team is set to bring another entertaining film to the franchise's fans. Offering a sneak peek into Welcome 3, Akshay shared a amusing video where Lara is seen whipping him as he struggles to maintain balance while walking on an elevated platform. The scene involves substantial CGI, evident from the video, which was being shot in a chroma setup.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Akshay captioned it, "The madness of fun begins as we commence the shoot of #WelcomeToTheJungle. Will need your best wishes for this rollercoaster ride filled with everything fun and crazy :) #Welcome3." Fans, expressing excitement for the third installment, flooded the comment section. One fan wrote, "So excited for this one ❤️," while another chimed in, "All the best guru ji."

Following the massive success of Welcome in 2007, its sequel, Welcome Back, released in 2015 but unfortunately flopped. However, the makers have persisted with the idea of moving ahead with Welcome franchise, officially announcing Welcome 3 on September 9, 2023.