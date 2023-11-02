KOFFEE WITH KARAN 8 SUNNY DEOL SAYS GADAR 2 VS OMG 2 RELEASE CLASH DID HURT REQUESTED AKSHAY KUMAR BUT HE SAID NO

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol talked about the clash between his highly successful movie Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 during the second episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8. Sunny mentioned that he had a conversation with Akshay prior to the release of their films, requesting he change the date of OMG 2 to avoid a clash at the box office. But Akshay told him that he was unable to make any adjustments to the release date, resulting in the clash.

The host and director of the show Karan Johar praised Sunny for the immense success of Gadar 2 and inquired about OMG 2 releasing on the same day, August 11. In response, Sunny expressed, "I thought 'Okay my film is releasing and I have not had success for donkey's years'. And I did not want anybody else to come along with it. Well, but you can't stop anybody. So, obviously, it does hurt you. But then I was like does it matter? Let's go along with it. Eventually, both films went on to do well..."

When asked about his conversation with Akshay regarding the clash, Sunny mentioned that he spoke to Akshay and requested him not to release the film (OMG 2) if he has the power to do it. "But he said, 'No, the studio and all'. And they said that two films can be released (simultaneously). I said, 'Okay, go ahead'. I can just request, I can't do anything more than that."

According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, Gadar 2, which is the second highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, earned Rs 40.1 crore nett in India on the first day of its release. The film's overall box office collection in India amounts to Rs 525.7 crore nett, while it grossed Rs 686 crore worldwide. On the other hand, according to Sacnilk, OMG 2 opened at Rs 10.26 crore nett at the Indian box office and collected a total of Rs 151.16 crore nett in India.