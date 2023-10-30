Hyderabad: The promo for the upcoming second episode of Koffee with Karan 8, hosted by Karan Johar, has been unveiled, promising an engaging and unfiltered conversation with Bollywood brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. This episode, following the grand opening featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, brings a new layer of excitement to the talk show.

In the released promo, the spotlight is on the iconic duo of Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and the audience can expect a captivating discussion. The topics of conversation span from Sunny Deol's recent blockbuster, Gadar 2, to reflections on Salman Khan's pivotal role in Bobby's career revival. Additionally, the promo hints at a much-talked-about on-screen kiss performed by their father, Dharmendra, in Karan Johar's film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Karan Johar, the host of the show, expressed his excitement about having these "legacy movie stars" on the show, giving Sunny and Bobby a warm welcome. The promo shows Sunny Deol in a light gray suit, exuding his signature charm, while Bobby Deol chose a vibrant blue and yellow printed shirt for the occasion. Karan acknowledges their immense success with a standing ovation.

The conversation touches upon the box office triumph of Sunny's film, "Gadar 2," which is described as 'organic.' Bobby reminisces about Salman Khan's instrumental role in revitalizing his career and shares an amusing anecdote. Salman once told Bobby, "Dekh jab mera career thik nahi chal raha tha, tere bhai ki peeth pe chadh ke gaya tha aur mai aage badha hun" (When my career wasn't going well, I climbed on your brother's back and moved forward). Bobby, with a humorous response, says, "Mamu mujhe teri peeth pe chadne de na" (Let me climb on your back).

The conversation also touches on their father Dharmendra's on-screen kiss in Karan's film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Sunny light-heartedly remarks, "My Dad can do whatever he likes, and he gets away with it." The promo teases more exciting revelations, including Sunny's teddy bear fetish and other juicy details.