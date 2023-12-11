AKSHAY KUMAR TIGER SHROFF DISHA PATANI JOIN PRO KABADDI LEAGUE TEAM BENGAL WARRIORS FOR A FRIENDLY VOLLEYBALL MATCH WATCH

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is in a sporty mood. On Monday, he took to his social media handle and shared a video expressing his excitement about getting the opportunity to engage in a friendly volleyball game with the team of Bengal Warriors, right before the commencement of the Pro Kabaddi League. Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani also joined in for the game.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the 56-year-old actor wrote in the caption, "Just before the beginning of the Pro Kabaddi League, got a chance to play a friendly game of volleyball with my @bengal.warriors." He also commended the team on their impressive performance in the league so far, expressing his pride for the 'Aamar Warriors'. He further wrote, "And it was double the fun when @tigerjackieshroff and @dishapatani joined in!! Guess karo hum jeete ya nahi (Guess whether we won or not?)?"

The game took place at Akshay's residence in Juhu in Mumbai. The one-minute video showcases the three actors playing with the Bengal Warriors team. While Akshay was dressed in a blue T-shirt matched with grey pants, Tiger chose to go shirtless, while sporting black pants. Disha, on the other hand, wore a white tank top paired with light green shorts.

Moving on to their professional endeavors, Akshay Kumar had a disappointing year at the box office, except for the successful film OMG 2. His other releases, such as Selfiee and Mission Raniganj, failed to make an impact. However, fans can look forward to his upcoming Eid release in 2024, titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which will also feature Tiger Shroff.