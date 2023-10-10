Hyderabad: In a recent interview, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar talked about why it took so long to renounce his Canadian citizenship and recover Indian citizenship and his political inclination. The Rustom actor also talked about his wife's reaction to him being trolled on social media and tagged as 'Canadian Kumar.' Akshay denied that his wife Twinkle Khanna was bothered by his social media attacks, particularly those pertaining to his citizenship, and addressed the coincidence of receiving his new Indian passport on August 15, Independence Day.

Akshay stated that Twinkle isn't disturbed by the online attacks on him and that they don't discuss it. "Nothing, what is there to have a conversation about?" he said. According to Akshay, people attack him merely "for effect," and they will soon get tired of it. He even denied being coerced into relinquishing his Canadian citizenship by his wife former actor Twinkle Khanna.

"Even though I had a Canadian passport, I paid all of my taxes here. I was the highest-paying taxpayer. I had no idea people were so disturbed. Because of the pandemic, it took nearly a year and a half for me to apply for citizenship. Surprisingly, I received it on August 15," he remarked stating that he hadn't even visited Canada in nearly a decade.

Akshay also shed light on the infamous interview featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He discussed interviewing Prime Minister Modi ahead of the 2019 general elections, calling the proposal a no-brainer. "Anyone would have taken the opportunity if it had been presented to them," he stated, disputing charges that he is inclined towards any political party.

Akshay was asked about the label of 'Modi bhakt' that his trolls have given him. Akshay stated that he is not into politics and that he has created films on a variety of issues. "Some say I promoted Swachh Bharat through Toilet: Ek Prem Katha; I also made Padman. However, no one noticed that I was part of Airlift, which is set during the Congress era. Mission Raniganj is also set during the Congress period. But no one is talking about it. They only say these things when it suits their story," he retorted.