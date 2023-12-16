Hyderabad: Former Bollywood actor Twinkle Khanna recently launched her book titled Welcome to Paradise, which is a compilation of tales that delve into themes of heartbreak, relationships, and deception. Her previous literary works include Mrs Funnybones, Pyjamas are Forgiving, and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. Her spouse, superstar Akshay Kumar, who attended the book launch, left his wife speechless with a thought-provoking question.

Akshay asked, "All the main characters are women (in her book). So I just want to know whether men are irrelevant?" In response, Twinkle stated, "You need dessert, right?..to be happy, so men are important for us to enjoy ourselves and indulge and I think that a lot of this, including going to study. I would not be able to do it if he hadn't supported me the way he has."

Twinkle shared a clip from the event on her Instagram account on Saturday, captioning it with, "At the book launch he stumped me with this question about Welcome to Paradise and my brain had to do a few cartwheels to come up with a suitable answer. What answer would you have given if you were in my place? While reading the book did you feel that men were irrelevant :) #welcometoparadise."

Applauding his wife's work, Akshay had earlier posted a picture of Twinkle holding her new book, accompanied by the caption, "Proud, prouder, proudest. That’s how you always make me feel, whether it's to take up writing, going back to the university in your 40's or just defying age and norms every chance you get. And today as you launch your new book, #WelcomeToParadise I just know it will add inches to my already big chest. Congratulations Tina. @twinklerkhanna." Twinkle responded to Akshay's post with, "You are the best."

Meanwhile, Akshay's professional endeavors include Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which will also star Tiger Shroff. He will also be seen in Welcome To The Jungle, featuring Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, and others.