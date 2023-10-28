Hyderabad: Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna is making waves with her recent academic achievement. After completing her MA in Creative and Life Writing from Goldsmiths, University of London, her dissertation has been included in the longlist for the prestigious Pat Kavanagh Prize. Twinkle playfully suggested that she should have been the ideal choice for the lead role in Karan Johar's 2012 film Student of the Year.

Taking to Instagram, Twinkle shared a picture of herself along with a screenshot of the message she received from the university. In her post, she highlighted the significance of pursuing one's dreams at any age and revealed that she had received an exceptional distinction for her final dissertation. This remarkable achievement led to her dissertation's longlisting for the esteemed Pat Kavanagh Prize by Goldsmiths, University of London. In a cheeky remark, she added that her old friend, Karan Johar, might have made a casting error in Student of the Year.

Karan Johar, the director of Student of the Year and Twinkle's lifelong friend, responded with warm congratulations, acknowledging her as the eternal student of the year. Reacting to Twinkle's post, Karan wrote, "Congratulations my darling always proud of you and you are right! You are the eternal student of the year."

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle's husband, also expressed his pride and admiration, jokingly awarding her the title of the best mom to their children every year. Neena Gupta joined in the chorus of well-wishers, and fans flooded Twinkle with messages of support, praising her for her accomplishments and expressing their hopes for her victory.

Last year, Twinkle Khanna announced her enrollment in Goldsmiths, University of London, for a Master’s Degree course in Fiction Writing. Her journey culminated last month when she successfully obtained her Master’s degree, an accomplishment that filled her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, with immense pride. During her course at Goldsmiths, Twinkle was based in London and occasionally shared glimpses of her university life, often with her daughter Nitara by her side.