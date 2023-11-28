Hyderabad: Commencing with the formal pooja ceremony held in Hyderabad on Tuesday, the shoot for Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film, titled The Girlfriend, has officially begun. The auspicious pooja ceremony was attended by esteemed personalities such as renowned producer Allu Aravind, SKN, directors Sai Rajesh, Maruthi, Pavan Sadineni, among others.

Marking the initiation of the shoot, Allu Aravind clapped the clapboard and handed over the script to the director. The regular shooting for the movie is expected to start very soon, making it Rashmika's 24th film. The film's announcement was made in late October with the first look of the actor in and as The Girlfriend.

Taking to Instagram to unveil the project in October, Rashmika wrote, "The world is full of great love stories ❤️, but there are those few love stories that haven't been heard or seen before ❤️‍🩹, and 'The Girlfriend' is one such. ❤️‍🔥#RM24 @geethaarts Production No.51 ."

A glimpse of Rashmika's character is also provided, showcasing her underwater with bated breath. As she appears tense, there is a moment when she runs out of breath. Rahul Ravindran is the writer and director of the rather unusual love story, while the film is being financed by Sreenivasa Kumar Naidu, Vidya Koppineedi, and Dheeraj Mogilineni. It is presented by Allu Aravind under the Geetha Arts banner. The highly anticipated film has Hesham Abdul Wahab as the music composer.

Undoubtedly, Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most sought-after actors across regional industries and is currently occupied with several projects. Before The Girlfriend, her fans can catch her in the film Animal set to release in theaters on December 1. Alongside Rashmika, the movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Suresh Oberoi, with Sandeep Reddy Vanga directing.