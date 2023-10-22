THE GIRLFRIEND FIRST LOOK RASHMIKA MANDANNA IS STUCK IN DARK AND OBSESSIVE SIDE OF LOVE

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna is set to take the spotlight in the upcoming film The Girlfriend, helmed by National Award-winning director Rahul Ravindran. After a lukewarm reception for Manmadhudu 2, Ravindran is making a comeback with a fresh project headlined by Rashmika. The film is described as female-centric, and the first look has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into the intriguing narrative.

In The Girlfriend first look, a poignant voiceover is accompanied by visuals of Rashmika Mandanna submerged in water, evoking a sense of distress and breathlessness. The voiceover, delivered in Telugu, expresses intense possessive love, where the protagonist desires to be with their loved one 24/7, to the extent of not needing friends, family, or anyone else. This sets the tone for the film, hinting at the exploration of the dark and obsessive side of love and relationships.

Rahul Ravindran, known for Chi La Sow, returns to the director's chair after a four-year hiatus. The Girlfriend is bankrolled by Vidya Koppineedi and Dheeraj Mogilineni, and it has already piqued the audience's curiosity. The film is presented by Allu Aravind under Geetha Arts, a renowned production house with a history of a slew of successful ventures.

While the complete cast details are yet to be revealed, the production team has confirmed that filming will commence shortly. The technical crew working on The Girlfriend includes music composer Hesham Abdul Wahab, cinematographer Krishnan Vasant, and production designers S. Ramakrishna and Monika Nigotre, all of whom are expected to create a visually captivating and emotionally gripping cinematic experience.

Rahul Ravindran's last directorial venture was Manmudhudu 2 in 2019, featuring Nagarjuna. On the acting front, he also appeared in the Tamil adaptation of The Great Indian Kitchen, where he portrayed Aishwarya Rajesh's husband.