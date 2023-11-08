Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda has responded to the deepfake video featuring Rashmika Mandanna, his rumored girlfriend. This video, which left celebrities and fans shocked, prompted calls for legal action from figures like Amitabh Bachchan and Mrunal Thakur. Vijay Deverakonda expressed his concern, emphasising that what happened to Rashmika should not occur to anyone, and called for strict punishments in an interview. Actor Ishaan Khatter also commented on the controversy surrounding Rashmika's deepfake video.

Vijay Deverakonda shared a news article titled 'Government cracks down on deepfakes after viral Rashmika Mandanna video' and stressed the importance of taking decisive steps for the future. He advocated for an efficient and accessible cyber wing to swiftly address such issues and ensure people's security. Taking to Instagram Stories, Vijay wrote, "Extremely important steps for the future. This shouldn't happen to anyone. Also, an efficient accessible cyber wing for quick crackdowns and punishment will make people more secure."

The viral video featured a woman in an elevator dressed in black, with her face edited using artificial intelligence to resemble Rashmika. However, the person in the video was revealed to be a British woman named Zara Patel. In response to the widespread shock and anger on social media, Rashmika Mandanna acknowledged the deepfake video via a tweet.

She expressed her gratitude to her family, friends, and well-wishers for their support but admitted that the deepfake video's circulation was extremely frightening. Rashmika shared her concern, stating that such incidents are not only a threat to her but to everyone vulnerable to technology misuse. As a woman and an actor, Rashmika stressed the need to address this issue urgently as a community to prevent further instances of identity theft, particularly among young individuals still in school or college.