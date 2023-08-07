Hyderabad: A video of a heartwarming incident involving actor Tamannaah Bhatia has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred during an event in Kollam, Kerala when an enthusiastic fan attempted to breach security to meet the actor. As the fan jumped over the barricade and approached Tamannaah, security promptly intervened and pulled him back.

While the fan's behaviour seemingly surprised Tamannaah but she displayed remarkable composure and kindness in handling the situation. The actor apparently understood her admirer's eagerness and reassured the security, calming the fan down. Despite the interruption, she graciously offered to shake hands with the fan and even posed for a selfie with him. Her genuine gesture not only received loud applause from the live audience but also earned her praise on social media, with many users commending her humility and down-to-earth nature.

While some viewers appreciated Tamannaah's compassionate response, others raised concerns about the security measures and the potential dangers of such incidents. They emphasized that the organizers should take more precautions to ensure the safety of celebrities during public events. Recently, Vijay Deverakonda too faced a similar situation during Baby success meet while an enthusiastic fan of Jr NTR's jumped over the actor during Telugu film Das Ka Dhamki pre-release event in Hyderabad.

On the work front, Tamannaah was last seen in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2. In the segment directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the actor shared screen space with her boyfriend Vijay Varma. Coming up next for Bhatia is Tamil film Jailer, where she stars alongside the legendary actor Rajinikanth.

