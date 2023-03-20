Hyderabad: Jr NTR returned to India after his film RRR won an Oscar for the song Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. The actor recently went to the pre-release event of actor Vishwak Sen's movie Das Ka Dhamki and also engaged in fan interaction here. As they eagerly inquired about his upcoming project, the superstar made a comment that left his fans in shock.

During the event, when fans asked him about his upcoming movie, he jokingly said that if they kept asking, he would stop making movies. "I won't be acting in any movies. I'll quit making movies if you ask me too often," he said. He then reassured them that he had no plans to stop making films and will be back on screen soon. Jr NTR will be seen in his next movie Koratala Siva opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The release date is set for April 5, 2024.

Meanwhile, in a video that surfaced online, which is likely to be from the same event, the actor could be seen defending a fan as his security guards shoved him aside. As Jr NTR walked out, a fan rushed over to him and held him by the waist. He was initially shocked, but after realizing it was a fan, he calmed his security guards down and posed for selfies with the fan.

Jr NTR attended the 95th Academy Awards along with co-star Ram Charan, director SS Rajamouli, and the music team. On the red carpet, the actor who portrayed Komaram Bheem in the movie discussed its achievements and what comes next.