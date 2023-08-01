Hyderabad: Actors Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been open about their affection for each other in public, fueling rumors of their relationship since January of this year. The couple has been seen together at various public events, expressing their feelings for each other on different occasions. Recently, at the screening of Vijay Varma's latest web series, Kaalkoot, Tamannaah showed her support by attending the event with him.

Vijay and Tamannaah were beaming with happiness as they posed for the paparazzi, and the camerapersons couldn't resist teasing them about what an amazing couple they make, making them blush and laugh in response. Tamannaah was seen donning a stone-washed pink jacket and matching pants which she teamed up with a white tank top. Meanwhile, Vijay looked stylish and sharp in a blue jacket paired with matching trousers and a white shirt.

After keeping the romance under wraps for long, the couple began talking about their bond recently. In a promotional interview, Tamannaah openly expressed her love and care for Vijay, describing him as her "happy place." She also confirmed that their relationship started during the filming of the anthology film Lust Stories 2. Vijay, on the other hand, took a firm stand against those who dismissed their relationship as a publicity stunt, stating that he is deeply and madly in love with Tamannaah. He even admitted to facing pressure from his family about marriage but has been avoiding their inquiries for some time.

As for Kaalkoot, it is a crime drama series directed by Sumit Saxena, featuring Vijay, Shweta Tripathi, Seema Biswas, Yashpal Sharma, and Gopal Dutt. The show revolves around Vijay's character, a police officer who faces bullying from his superiors and carries the burden of his family's responsibilities, yet remains determined to solve a heinous acid-attack case. The series has been streaming on JioCinema since July 27th.

