FAN SCARES VIJAY DEVERAKONDA BY SPRINTING TOWARDS HIM WATCH

Hyderabad: Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda was recently spotted at the success meet of the Telugu movie 'Baby', which marks the debut of his younger brother Anand Deverakonda as a leading man. The atmosphere was filled with excitement and joy, and Vijay was seen basking in the glory of his brother's success, but an embarrassing incident changed the mood of the event for a few moments.

As several celebrities took the stage to praise the movie and Vijay Deverakonda was in the middle of his speech when a fan unexpectedly sprinted towards the stage, catching everyone off guard. The fan seemed determined to fall at Vijay's feet, in order to display his reverence and admiration for the star. But, a surprised and unprepared Vijay swiftly retreated from the spot, evading the encounter.

Several guards and crew members intervened before the fan could reach Vijay, and escorted him away from the star. Though the fan caused an embarrassing moment for Vijay onstage, the star met the fan after the event ended and obliged for a selfie. On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in the Shiva Nirvana directorial Khushi, opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He will also feature in a project alongside Mrunal Thakur which will be directed by Parasuram Petla, tentatively titled VD13.

