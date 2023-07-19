Hyderabad: As fans have been counting the hours for the trailer drop of the Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer sci-fi fantasy film Project K at the San Diego Comic-Con 2023, the makers of the movie decided to treat the fans with the first look of 'Rebel Star' Prabhas in an intense poster. The Project K trailer is to be released on July 20 in the USA.

Taking to their social media accounts, Vyjayanthi Movies, the makers bankrolling the film, shared the intense first look of Prabhas from Project K. While sharing the poster, they wrote the caption, "The Hero rises. From now, the Game changes 🔥 This is Rebel Star @actorprabhas from #ProjectK. First Glimpse on July 20 (USA) & July 21 (INDIA)."

Recently, Vyjayanthi Movies also shared an update regarding the trailer launch and revealed that the Bahubali Duo, Superstar Prabhas and Rana Daggubati had reached San Diego on Tuesday for the upcoming trailer unveil. Makers also unveiled Deepika Padukone's first look from the movie on Monday, which received underwhelming responses, some even compared the actress's look to Zendaya's character from the Hollywood movie 'Dune'.

As per reports, Project K's team will kick-start the promotions of the film at the SDCC celebrations by sharing the trailer, the title of the film and the release date. Along with Prabhas and Rana, Kamal Haasan and director Nag Ashwin will be present at the SDCC panel. Deepika Padukone was also supposed to be a part of the panel, but according to recent reports, the actress will skip the event in in the wake of the ongoing strike by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) in the US.

Project K makers recently announced that it will be 'India's Biggest Cinematic Universe', revealing that the movie might be the first in an upcoming franchise. Project stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.

