Hyderabad: Actor-couple Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma displayed their stunning appearance at Vogue Forces Of Fashion India 2023, held in Mumbai on Wednesday. Without a doubt, the lovebirds served some major couple goals at the event. Embracing the event's theme effortlessly, they posed for the cameras and left everyone in awe of their style, grace, and undeniable love for each other. Their impeccable taste and unmatched charisma continue to inspire fashion enthusiasts and couples alike, setting new standards.

Tamannaah Bhatia exuded the essence of a style goddess in an enchanting metallic gold structured top paired with a draped black skirt at the event. Her regal ensemble effortlessly combines glamour and sophistication, capturing attention. With her beautiful brown locks flowing freely, the actor's nude-toned makeup allows her magnificent outfit to take centre stage and make a bold statement.

Tamannaah's stunning clicks embody a harmonious blend of modern elegance and luxury, captivating us all. On the other hand, Vijay Varma looked dapper in a blue suit.

Meanwhile, other popular celebrities from the film industry such as Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja, Khushi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Bhumi Pednekar, also graced the fashion event. Vijay Varma's upcoming projects include Murder Mubarak and Suriya 43.

On the other hand, Tamannaah Bhatia has garnered acclaim for her diverse range of films such as Lust Stories 2, Jailer, Bhola Shankar, and more. Her exceptional performance in the show Aakhri Sach has also earned praise from both the audience and critics.