Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, who previously starred together in the horror-comedy film Stree, are now reuniting for its second installment, Stree 2. The makers of Stree 2 announced in July that they have commenced shooting for the movie and even released a video, revealing the film's theme. Now on Saturday, actors were clicked by the paparazzi at Mumbai airport as they jetted off for the Stree 2 shoot.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao were snapped by the paparazzi on Saturday morning at Mumbai airport as they were reportedly flying to Madhya Pradesh for the shoot of Stree 2. Shraddha sported an ethnic look, donning a printed kurta set. Keeping her outfit simple and minimal, she complemented her traditional attire with an off-white bag and matching Kolhapuri chappals. The actor smiled for the cameras and then made her way to the airport.

On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao opted for a black tee paired with loose track pants and a baseball cap. He completed his ensemble with brown sneakers and carried a black backpack.

Earlier in July, Rajkummar dropped a brief video showcasing a lane in Madhya Pradesh's Chanderi. In the video, a wall initially displayed the message 'O stree kal aana (Stree, come tomorrow)', which was then replaced by 'O stree raksha karna (Stree, protect us)'. The video also unveiled the film's theme - 'sarkate ka aatank' (terror of the headless man).

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is backed by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan Maddock Films. In addition to Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi will also be seen in this horror comedy sequel, which serves as a follow-up to the 2018 movie Stree.