Pooja Hegde and Shraddha Kapoor welcome luxury rides worth over Rs 4 crore on Dussehra
Published: Oct 25, 2023, 2:58 PM
Pooja Hegde and Shraddha Kapoor welcome luxury rides worth over Rs 4 crore on Dussehra
Published: Oct 25, 2023, 2:58 PM
Hyderabad: Pooja Hegde and Shraddha Kapoor marked Dussehra 2023 with the purchase of luxury cars. Shraddha, in particular, acquired a striking red Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica valued at approximately Rs 4.8 crore, while Pooja drove her new silver Range Rover SV, also in a similar price range.
The Bollywood divas brought home high-end cars on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. While Shraddha and Pooja did not share pictures of their swanky wheels on social media, videos of their new drives flooded several paparazzi accounts on Instagram. Shraddha was seen donning a pink salwar suit as she performed pooja for her cherry red coloured Lamborghini.
On the work front, Shraddha was last seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Coming up next for her is the highly anticipated sequel of the horror-comedy Stree alongside Rajkummar Rao. The upcoming film will have Amar Kaushik at the helm.
Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, showcased her new Range Rover SV in a traditional blue anarkali outfit and later shared a Dussehra feast prepared by her mother, Lataa Hegde, on her Instagram Stories. Furthermore, on Dussehra, the release date of Pooja's upcoming film, Deva, was unveiled. She stars opposite Shahid Kapoor in the movie, which is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and is slated for release around Dussehra the following year.