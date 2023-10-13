Pooja Hedge is 'currently unavailable'; sets Instagram ablaze with scenic glimpse from Maldives vacay
Published: 2 hours ago
Hyderabad: Actor Pooja Hegde, who has consistently won the hearts of the online community, has once again attracted a lot of affection from her admirers with her most recent social media update. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor is currently on a break from work and has recently jetted off to the Maldives for a vacation.
Once again, Pooja graced her Instagram feed with a very short video clip, wherein she is seen relaxing on a hammock in the island nation.
On Thursday night, the 33-year-old actor took to her Instagram handle and treated her fans to an unmissable video. The clip shows the actor peacefully lying down on a hammock while also offering glimpses of the picturesque view of the island nation. She was seen dressed in a comfortable all-white outfit. She wore an off-white crop top paired with white shorts. Sharing the clip, she wrote in the caption, "Currently unavailable," and attached a peace sign emoji.
As soon as she dropped the clip, fans and netizens swarmed the comment section and showered her with compliments. A fan wrote, "Happiest day Pooja Hegde." "Sleeping Beauty," one more fan wrote. "Your beauty has no limit," wrote another. A netizen commented, "Best nap spot ever."
On the work front, Pooja Hegde last appeared alongside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the 2023 flick Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, and Shehnaaz Gill among others. The movie was directed by Farhad Samji and was produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films.