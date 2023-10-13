POOJA HEDGE IS CURRENTLY UNAVAILABLE SETS INSTAGRAM ABLAZE WITH SCENIC GLIMPSE FROM MALDIVES VACAY

Hyderabad: Actor Pooja Hegde, who has consistently won the hearts of the online community, has once again attracted a lot of affection from her admirers with her most recent social media update. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor is currently on a break from work and has recently jetted off to the Maldives for a vacation.

Once again, Pooja graced her Instagram feed with a very short video clip, wherein she is seen relaxing on a hammock in the island nation.

On Thursday night, the 33-year-old actor took to her Instagram handle and treated her fans to an unmissable video. The clip shows the actor peacefully lying down on a hammock while also offering glimpses of the picturesque view of the island nation. She was seen dressed in a comfortable all-white outfit. She wore an off-white crop top paired with white shorts. Sharing the clip, she wrote in the caption, "Currently unavailable," and attached a peace sign emoji.

As soon as she dropped the clip, fans and netizens swarmed the comment section and showered her with compliments. A fan wrote, "Happiest day Pooja Hegde." "Sleeping Beauty," one more fan wrote. "Your beauty has no limit," wrote another. A netizen commented, "Best nap spot ever."