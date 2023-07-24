SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU OFFERS GLIMPSE OF HER MORNINGS IN BALI AS SHE ENJOYS VACATION AMID ACTING BREAK

Hyderabad: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared glimpses of her Bali trip with her fans. After a brief journey within India, Samantha recently headed to Indonesia with her friend Anusha Swamy. The Shaakuntalam actor is currently enjoying a break from movies.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha shared a streak of images from her trip with her fans. The actor captioned the post: "Mornings like these🤍" As soon as the actor dropped the pictures, her fans and colleagues swamped to the comment section. Amid scores of heart and fire emoticons, a fan commented: "You're Nailing Everything.. Everyday Sam." Another one wrote: "𝘊𝘢𝘯'𝘵 𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘱 𝘧𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘺𝘰𝘶 🙇🏻‍♂️🤍"

Samantha's close friend and her company on this beautiful trip Anusha Swamy took to the comment section to post four red heart emoticons and wrote: "best ever." Samantha showed a preview of her morning in the first photo as she stood outside and stared at the flora around her. Samantha was dressed in a white string top and shorts. She also covered her recently trimmed hair with a hat. The words "dream on" were written on it.

Prior to this, the actor had posted a video of herself with short hair. Many heaped praises on her new look. Samantha is currently concentrating on her health after taking a brief hiatus from performing. She has Myositis, which is an auto-immune disease.

Samantha's hairstylist and close friend, Rohit Bhatkar, recently revealed her decision to take a sabbatical from movies via an emotional Instagram post. "Two years, one sensational music video, three films, seven brand campaigns, two editorials, and a lifetime of memories. From bright days to rainy days, from tears of pleasure and laughter to tears of grief and misery, we witnessed it all. From self-assurance to vulnerability, from highs to lows and back again. What a wonderful journey it has been with you. Definitely one to remember," he wrote as he wished the actor a speedy recovery.

