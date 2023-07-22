Hyderabad: The actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be on a six-month-long hiatus to focus on her health, and she will be considering signing on any new projects after her break ends. The actress recently wrapped up the first season of Citadel India, helmed by Raj and DK, which also stars Varun Dhawan as the lead.

Meanwhile, the actress has been very active on her social media accounts and recently treated her fans to a glimpse of her enjoying an early morning show of the Christopher Nolan directorial Oppenheimer on the big screen. The actress captioned the story "8.45 am show..aaaaaaa (heart emojis). Living the good life (smile emoji). #oppenheimer", as she shared a frame from the film.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu catches early morning show of Oppenheimer

After a hectic year of work, the actress has decided to focus completely on her health and well-being. During her six-month-long sabbatical, Samantha will be focusing on working on herself, and focusing on the treatment for her autoimmune disorder Myositis, in the USA. Samantha was also recently spotted at the Isha Yoga Centre.

Samantha finished filming her Telugu movie titled Kushi, in which she will be sharing the screen with Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. Kushi is helmed by Shiva Nirvana and will hit the screens on September 1.

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu introduces her new pet cat Gelato with a cozy picture