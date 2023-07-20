SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU INTRODUCES HER NEW PET CAT GELATO WITH A COZY PICTURE

Hyderabad: After two canines, Hash and Sasha, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has welcomed a new pet into her household. The actress introduced Gelato, a grey Persian cat that she had adopted as a pet. She also shared a very adorable picture of the cat, which will make you squeal with delight. To introduce her pet cat to her admirers, Samantha posted a picture of herself with the feline on Instagram.

The Citadel actor is pictured snuggling her adorable kitty in the pleasant monsoon morning while dressed in a red nightgown. She is admiringly gazing at her paw pal while wearing a smile. "Gelato morning to you," the Pushpa beauty wrote in the photo's caption.

For the next six months, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will not be signing anything new in order to focus on her health. She finished filming her future flicks, and then went on her vacation with a road trip and blessings at Vellore's Golden Temple. She will reportedly be recovering during her sabbatical.

The actor recently shared pictures from the Isha Yoga Centre. The actress tweeted pictures on Wednesday of herself practising meditation at the Isha Yoga Centre. Sam also disclosed that she had trouble controlling her thoughts and found it difficult to remain calm. Samantha made the decision to break away from acting for a minimum of six months to dedicate time to herself.

After a busy year, the actress wants to concentrate on her health. She will concentrate on her health, work on herself, and receive treatment for her autoimmune disorder myositis in the US. Samantha has just finished filming the Telugu movie Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

The movie, which is directed by Shiva Nirvana, will debut in theatres on September 1. Thereafter, she finished filming in Mumbai for the final episode of her Hindi web series Citadel opposite Varun Dhawan.

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is at her 'Happy place' but can you guess where did she check in?