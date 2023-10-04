Hyderabad: The highly-anticipated Bollywood film Tiger 3, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, has generated significant excitement among fans. The film's makers have been successful in building anticipation through the release of a captivating poster and a Tiger ka message video. Now, the official trailer release date has been confirmed by Yash Raj Films (YRF).

Earlier reports had hinted at a mid-October release for the much-awaited trailer of Tiger 3. Recently, YRF, the studio behind this action-packed thriller, officially announced the trailer's release date. The trailer is set to make its debut on the internet on Monday, October 16th. YRF made the announcement on their Twitter handle, stating, "#Tiger3Trailer coming to roar louder than ever on 16th October. #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

This news has sent waves of excitement among fans, who have eagerly been waiting for this moment. Social media platforms have been abuzz with fans expressing their enthusiasm. Comments like "The Big Daddy Of Spy Universe," "Bhai Is Back #Tiger3," and "Tiger is back with Blockbuster movie" reflect the sheer anticipation and eagerness of fans.