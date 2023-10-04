Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 trailer to release on THIS date
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: The highly-anticipated Bollywood film Tiger 3, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, has generated significant excitement among fans. The film's makers have been successful in building anticipation through the release of a captivating poster and a Tiger ka message video. Now, the official trailer release date has been confirmed by Yash Raj Films (YRF).
#Tiger3Trailer coming to roar louder than ever on 16th October. #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. #YRF50 | #YRFSpyUniverse pic.twitter.com/7KzMZA8Nx4— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) October 4, 2023
Earlier reports had hinted at a mid-October release for the much-awaited trailer of Tiger 3. Recently, YRF, the studio behind this action-packed thriller, officially announced the trailer's release date. The trailer is set to make its debut on the internet on Monday, October 16th. YRF made the announcement on their Twitter handle, stating, "#Tiger3Trailer coming to roar louder than ever on 16th October. #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."
This news has sent waves of excitement among fans, who have eagerly been waiting for this moment. Social media platforms have been abuzz with fans expressing their enthusiasm. Comments like "The Big Daddy Of Spy Universe," "Bhai Is Back #Tiger3," and "Tiger is back with Blockbuster movie" reflect the sheer anticipation and eagerness of fans.
Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under the prestigious Yash Raj Films banner. Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, this action thriller is a vital part of the YRF spy universe. The film is slated for a theatrical release on November 10, coinciding with the festive occasion of Diwali. The franchise began with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, directed by Kabir Khan, followed by Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.