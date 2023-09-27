Hyderabad: Fans of superstar Salman Khan have been waiting for an update on Tiger 3 for a long. After months of anticipation around the film's teaser, the makers on Wednesday delivered 'Tiger ka message'. Piquing the interest of the audience, Yash Raj Films (YRF) shared Tiger 3 teaser on social media. While the film marks Salman's return as agent Tiger, it will also see Katrina Kaif reprising her role of agent Zoya.

The makers unveiled the special video to pay tribute to the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra on his 91st birth anniversary on September 27. Tiger ka Message is a prelude to the trailer of Tiger 3. In a 1 minute and 43 seconds long video, Salman Khan is seen speaking to the people of the country and asking for a character certificate as he is being projected as "enemy no 1" of the nation. The action-packed glimpse also gives a sneak peek into Salman's emotional side as he fights to prove his loyalty after serving the nation for two decades for his son.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is the third installment from YRF's Tiger franchise and the latest addition to their ambitious spy universe. The film reunites Salman and Katrina for the fifth time. The actors last appeared together in the 2019 film Bharat. Prior to it, Salman and Katrina delivered hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Partner.

Salman and Katrina aside, Tiger 2 also stars stars Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist. The film will arrive in theaters around the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Fans have high hopes pinned on Tiger 3 as Salman has had more misses than hits for the past few years.