TIGER VS PATHAAN SHAH RUKH KHAN AND SALMAN KHAN TO COME TOGETHER FOR A FULL FLEDGED SPY ACTIONER

Hyderabad: Bollywood biggies Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have officially given their approval for the script of the highly anticipated film Tiger vs. Pathaan, if the latest reports are anything to go by. This revelation contradicts previous media reports suggesting that producer Aditya Chopra would host a joint narration of the script for both actors.

In fact, the script for Tiger vs. Pathaan was presented to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan individually in separate meetings over a month ago. The positive response from both actors has paved the way for the project to move forward.

Preparations for the film are scheduled to begin in November, with shooting slated to commence in March of the following year. An insider from the industry shared insights into this exciting development, emphasizing the significance of this collaboration between two giants of Hindi cinema. Tiger vs. Pathaan is poised to become a monumental film that brings together these iconic superstars for a full-fledged spy actioner.

The source went on to explain the process that led to the actors giving their nod to the script. Aditya Chopra, the producer, took the initiative to hold separate meetings with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, during which he narrated the film's storyline to them. Both superstars were thoroughly impressed with the script, leading to their enthusiastic acceptance of the project. With their approval secured, the film is now on track to begin production in March.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Tiger vs Pathaan is an integral part of the YRF Spy Universe. This cinematic universe commenced with the successful Tiger franchise, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, starting with Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The universe expanded with the action-packed film War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, and Pathaan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham.

The next installment in the spy universe, Tiger 3, is set to hit theaters during the Diwali festival holiday this year, in November. With the script approval from Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, Tiger vs. Pathaan promises to be a tentpole that will captivate audiences and further strengthen the YRF Spy Universe.

