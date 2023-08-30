Hyderabad: On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2023, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt took to his social media handle and shared a post with his 'dearest' sisters Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. The 64-year-old actor expressed his deep love and gratitude for his adored sisters, thanking them for being his pillars of support.

Sharing a picture with his sisters on Instagram, Sanjay Dutt wrote in the caption, "My dearest Priya and Anju, on this Raksha Bandhan, I want to remind you both of the deep love and respect I hold for you. Just as you've been my pillars of strength, I promise to always stand by you, protecting and cherishing our bond. May our connection remain as pure and unbreakable as a sister's love. Wishing you a joyful and blessed Raksha Bandhan!"

Sanjay also tagged his two sisters in the picture. The photo shows Namrata donning a red traditional suit, and Priya can be seen wearing a monochrome-printed suit. As he celebrated the festival of sibling bond, Sanjay opted for a white kurta as he held his sisters close in his arms. Fans also wished him Raksha Bandhan in the comment section and filled it with red heart emojis.

Also read: Amid reports of Sanjay Dutt injured on Double iSmart set, Puri Jagannadh shares pictures with actor from Thailand

Son of Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt, Sanjay tied the knot with Richa Sharma in 1987, but unfortunately, she died of a brain tumour in 1996. The actor has a daughter named Trishala from his late wife. Sanjay wed Maanayata Dutt in 2008, and the two of them are parents to twins - son Shahraan and daughter Iqra.

On the professional front, Sanjay will next appear alongside Raveena Tandon in the romantic comedy film Ghudchadi. He also has a sci-fi horror comedy movie The Virgin Tree, starring Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari, and an untitled comedy movie with Arshad Warsi.