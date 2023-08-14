AMID REPORTS OF SANJAY DUTT INJURED ON DOUBLE ISMART SET PURI JAGANNADH SHARES PICTURES WITH ACTOR FROM THAILAND

Hyderabad: Sanjay Dutt reportedly encountered a minor injury on the set of Puri Jagannadh's upcoming movie, Double iSmart. The incident is said to have occurred during the shooting of a high-octane action sequence in Bangkok, which involved intricate sword fighting. While reports of Dutt being injured on the Double iSmart set are doing rounds, Puri took to social media to share pictures with the actor on social media.

According to several reports, Dutt suffered a minor injury while shooting for Double iSmart in Thailand. Despite sustaining a head injury that necessitated a few stitches, Dutt's unwavering professionalism shone through, as he promptly returned to the set to resume his duties.

While reports of Sanjay Dutt being injured during the action sequence are rife, team Double iSmart and the actor are yet to confirm the same. On Sunday, Puri however took to social media to share a string of pictures with Dutt and team Double iSmart. The filmmaker's social media post features a seemingly healthy and fit Dutt posing with Double iSmart co-producer Charmme Kaur and CEO of Puri Connects Vishu Reddy. Going by Puri's latest post, Sanjay's fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the 64-year-old actor appears to be in the pink of health.

In July of this year, Sanjay Dutt unveiled his first look from the film, setting the stage for heightened anticipation among fans. In the promotional image, he sported a distinctive look, with a funky hairdo and a stylish beard. Adorned with earrings and a striking facial tattoo, Dutt exuded an ultra-stylish vibe.

Puri Jagannadh, known for his knack for showcasing actors in their most captivating and mass-appealing avatars, Sanjay Dutt is poised to unveil a never-before-seen persona in Double iSmart. Expressing his enthusiasm for the project, Dutt took to Twitter to share his excitement about collaborating with Jagannadh and Ram Pothineni, the film's leading man. Dutt's tweet revealed his eagerness to portray the role of the "BIGBULL" in the mass entertainer.

Further enhancing the film's visual allure, Hollywood cinematographer Gianni Giannelli has been roped in to capture the high-voltage action sequences. As the project continues to unfold, the remaining members of the cast and crew are poised to be revealed soon. Double iSmart is scheduled to grace screens on March 8, 2024.

READ | Sanjay Dutt shares high-intensity workout video, gets reminded of his time in jail