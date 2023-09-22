Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Bride and groom's families land in Udaipur, smile at paps
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Bride and groom's families land in Udaipur, smile at paps
Hyderabad: The much-anticipated grand wedding of political leader Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is just around the corner. With just a couple of days to go, pre-wedding festivities have already started. In the most recent development, the families of the bride and the groom have also arrived in Udaipur. A number of videos and pictures of both the Chopra and the Chadha family arriving in Udaipur are going viral on social media.
Actor Parineeti Chopra's parents, Pawan and Reena Chopra, were photographed at the Udaipur airport today, on Friday, September 22. Pari's mother was spotted wearing an ethnic blue Kurta, a sharara, with a statement locket. The father of the Hasee Toh Phasee actor, on the other hand, wore an all-black attire and dark sunglasses. In addition, the bride-to-be's brother, Shivang Chopra, wore a laid-back all-black ensemble. The family smiled sweetly as they greeted the photographers.
Talking about the groom's family, Alka Chadha, the mother of the political leader, kept things simple and looked stunning in a printed red suit, while Sunil Chadha, Raghav's father, was seen wearing a white shirt paired with black cargo pants. The family smiled at the photographers stationed at the airport.
In addition to their immediate family members and close friends, Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, Bhagwant Mann, and other national politicians will be in attendance at the wedding. The chief ministers of Delhi and Punjab will arrive in Udaipur on Saturday evening. Along with them, numerous prominent Bollywood stars, including Priyanka Chopra, will be present. The arrival of celebrities including designer Manish Malhotra, tennis player Sania Mirza, and filmmaker Karan Johar to Udaipur on Saturday for this wedding has also been verified by sources.