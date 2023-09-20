Hyderabad: Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Praineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot on September 24. Ahead of their big-fat wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, the couple was spotted at Gurudwara in New Delhi.

Pictures of Parineeti and Raghav from their visit to a Gurudwara in New Delhi have surfaced online. Before the wedding festivities kickstart in Udaipur, RagNeeti (as they are fondly called by fans) participated in Ardas and Kirtan and sought blessings at the Gurudwara.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's pictures from Gurudwara in Delhi go viral

As the date is inching close, anticipation around RagNeeti wedding is palpable. On Wednesday, a string of pictures featuring Parineeti and Raghav did rounds of the internet. In the viral images, the soon-to-be-married couple was seen offering obeisance in the Gurudwara. In another picture, the couple was captured receiving a saffron scarf (siropa) from the priest as a token of blessing. The couple was seen twinning in powder pink for the Gurudwara visit ahead of their wedding. In pictures, Parineeti's father Pawan Chopra, and Raghav's dad Sunil Chadha could be seen accompanying the couple.

While the wedding festivities will be taking place in Rajasthan, the bride-to-be's house in Mumbai was also all decked up ahead of the D-day. Similarly, Raghav's residence in Delhi was also adorned with lights ahead of the wedding. The couple is said to be opting for pastel hues for their afternoon wedding. For the sangeet, the couple has seemingly thought of treating their guests with a dose of nostalgia as the sangeet is said to be an ode to all things 90s.

