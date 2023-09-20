Hyderabad: Actor Parineeti Chopra is all set to tie the knot with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha in a few days. After months of anticipation, the RagNeeti wedding the stage is set for a big fat Punjabi wedding for the couple in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The anticipation for this grand event is mounting, and both of their residences have already been adorned with dazzling lights, setting the stage for a memorable celebration.

Parineeti Chopra Raghav Chadha wedding date and venue:

The heart of the wedding which is taking place on September 24 will be in Udaipur, with most of the festivities happening at the opulent Leela Palace. However, the wedding ceremony itself will take place at the picturesque Taj Lake, adding an element of elegance and natural beauty to the union of these two prominent personalities.

Parineeti Chopra Raghav Chadha's 90s-inspired wedding theme and sangeet:

The theme of nostalgia will pervade the entire celebration, starting with the sangeet ceremony. Guests can expect to be transported back to the 90s with a playlist of timeless melodies that will undoubtedly set the mood for a night of dancing and revelry.

Wedding festivities to commence with choora ceremony:

The wedding festivities will commence on September 23 with Parineeti's Choora ceremony at 10 AM, followed by a warm welcome lunch from 12-4 PM. As the sun sets, the families, along with the bride and groom-to-be, will come together for a night of celebration, fittingly themed 'Let's party like it's the 90s.' Finally, on the much-anticipated September 24, the couple will embark on the celebration of their big day, marking the official union of their lives.

Menu and other highlights:

One of the highlights of the wedding is the sumptuous Punjabi menu that will be served to the guests. Given that both Parineeti and Raghav hail from Punjabi backgrounds, this choice of cuisine is a heartfelt nod to their cultural roots. Additionally, the couple has not forgotten to pay tribute to the local culture, as they plan to offer Rajasthani delicacies, showcasing the rich culinary traditions of Udaipur.

A unique twist in the wedding procession is Raghav Chadha's unconventional arrival on a boat instead of the traditional horse. This creative departure from tradition promises to be a memorable and visually striking moment.

Priyanka Chopra expected to arrive for RagNeeti wedding

Meanwhile, Parineeti's cousin and global star Priyanka Chopra is said to be arriving in India on September 23. The actor is likely to arrive sans her husband Nick Jonas as the latter has kicked off touring across 18 countries and has over 70 upcoming concerts in collaboration with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas. While Priyanka and his mother Madhu Chopra will be there by Parineeti's side on her big day, baby Malti Marie will also be flying down to India for her aunt's wedding.

Parineeti Chopra Raghav Chadha wedding reception:

Following the wedding in Rajasthan, Parineeti and Raghav will continue the celebrations with a wedding reception scheduled in Chandigarh on September 30.

On the professional front, Parineeti's fans can look forward to her upcoming projects, including 'Mission Raniganj' alongside Akshay Kumar and 'Chamkila,' a project with Diljit Dosanjh, directed by Imtiaz Ali.