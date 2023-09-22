Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Couple reaches Udaipur, watch video of RagNeeti's grand welcome at airport
Published: 1 hours ago
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Couple reaches Udaipur, watch video of RagNeeti's grand welcome at airport
Published: 1 hours ago
Udaipur: Soon-to-be married couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav have reached Udaipur on Friday morning. The couple was spotted at Udaipur airport today as arrived in Rajasthan for their highly anticipated wedding. Parineeti and Raghav's wedding festivities are to take place over the weekend at two of Lake City's best-known luxury hotels. The couple will be getting grand welcome at Udaipur airport.
-
#WATCH | AAP MP Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra arrive in Udaipur. They will tie the knot in the city reportedly over this weekend. pic.twitter.com/MqJT3zV84x— ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2023
Dressed in red, Parineeti was seen arriving at the Udaipur airport. Raghav entered the airport separately, wearing skinny blue jeans and a tight-fitting black Polo tee and sporting smart dark shades. The couple gestured to the assembled paps, who had been kept waiting for a glimpse of them outside the MP's residence on Pandara Road, New Delhi during the mehndi ceremony earlier this week.
Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha are set to arrive in the picturesque city of Udaipur for their upcoming royal wedding, which has generated significant buzz among fans and the media. This grand event will be attended by not only their families but also four Chief Ministers from different Indian states. The couple will be staying in separate hotels, with Parineeti at the opulent Leela Palace and Raghav, along with his family, at the iconic Taj Mahal Hotel in the heart of Udaipur.
- All set for RagNeeti's grand wedding:
The preparations for this regal union have been meticulously completed, with the Leela Palace adorned like a radiant bride, radiating a majestic charm that captivates the senses. The couple is expected to arrive in Udaipur on a special welcome at Dabok Airport, followed by a picturesque boat ride on Pichola Lake, escorting them to their respective hotels. Parineeti's sister, the internationally acclaimed Priyanka Chopra, will also make her way to India to join the celebrations, adding a touch of stardom to the event.
Security beefed up for VIP wedding:
Parineeti and Raghav's wedding is set to take place on September 24th, steeped in Punjabi traditions and infused with the grandeur of a royal affair. The couple has chosen The Leela Palace as their wedding venue, a fort-like hotel that exudes opulence. Security measures have been heightened for this VIP wedding, with a Delhi-based company managing the event and hotel staff instructed not to carry smartphones during the celebrations.
Chief Ministers from four states to attend RagNeeti wedding:
The guest list includes Chief Ministers from four states, with Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwat Mann, Ashok Gehlot, and Bhupesh Baghel expected to attend. Furthermore, over 200 guests from across the nation, including prominent politicians, industrialists, and Bollywood celebrities, will grace the ceremony. More than 120 luxury vehicles, including over 50 luxury taxis, have been reserved for the event, emphasizing the grandeur of the affair.
Groom to arrive on a royal boat:
One of the highlights of the wedding is Raghav's grand procession, scheduled for September 24th, departing from the Taj Mahal Hotel and taking place on the breathtaking Pichola Lake. Raghav will board a royal boat for this procession, mirroring the bride's attire in its splendid decoration. This moment is expected to be a visual spectacle reminiscent of a scene from a Bollywood film.
The wedding festivities are set to kick off with Parineeti's chuda ceremony on September 23rd at 10 am, followed by Raghav Chaddha's wedding ceremony on September 24th at 1 pm at Taj Lake Palace. The grand procession will commence from Taj Lake Palace at 2 pm, followed by Jayalamala at Leela Palace at 3:30 pm, pheras at 4 pm, and Parineeti Chopra's bid farewell at 6:30 pm. A lavish reception is scheduled in the Courtyard on the evening of September 24th at 8:30 pm. Subsequently, another reception will take place at Hotel Taj, Chandigarh, on September 30th, ensuring that the celebration continues in style.