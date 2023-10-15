NOTHING MUCH TO SEE HERE JUST SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU SHARES STORY OF HER BRUTAL SUNDAY

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known for her love for fitness but the actor seemingly feels workout blues at times. On Sunday, the Kushi star apparently needed some motivation to hit the gym as she was in the mood to skip the session, however, her plans failed miserably.

The 36-year-old star took to social media to share a glimpse of her gym session as she was pushed by her fitness trainer Junaid Shaikh for yet another 'brutal Sunday' grill. Taking to Instagram Stories, Samantha dropped a screenshot of her WhatsApp chat with Junaid wherein she expressed her desire to take a break due to body pains. Junaid, however, did not reply to her text and pinged her straight about his arrival at the scheduled time for training. This means Samantha's plans of taking a break from the gym were not considered by her trainer.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared screenshot of her chat with fitness trainer Junaid Shaikh

In the next image, we see Samantha sweating it out in the gym donning a bright pink athleisure. Sharing the image, she wrote, "Just another brutal Sunday" followed by an anxious face with sweat emoji. Samantha also tagged Junaid on her Instagram Story.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares story of her 'brutal Sunday'