Nothing much to see here, just Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares story of her 'brutal Sunday'
Published: 1 hours ago
Nothing much to see here, just Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares story of her 'brutal Sunday'
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known for her love for fitness but the actor seemingly feels workout blues at times. On Sunday, the Kushi star apparently needed some motivation to hit the gym as she was in the mood to skip the session, however, her plans failed miserably.
The 36-year-old star took to social media to share a glimpse of her gym session as she was pushed by her fitness trainer Junaid Shaikh for yet another 'brutal Sunday' grill. Taking to Instagram Stories, Samantha dropped a screenshot of her WhatsApp chat with Junaid wherein she expressed her desire to take a break due to body pains. Junaid, however, did not reply to her text and pinged her straight about his arrival at the scheduled time for training. This means Samantha's plans of taking a break from the gym were not considered by her trainer.
In the next image, we see Samantha sweating it out in the gym donning a bright pink athleisure. Sharing the image, she wrote, "Just another brutal Sunday" followed by an anxious face with sweat emoji. Samantha also tagged Junaid on her Instagram Story.
Meanwhile, the actor recently made headlines for apparently removing the famous 'Chay' tattoo. Reports of Samantha undoing the tattoo dedicated to her former husband Naga Chaitanya did rounds on the heels of buzz around the estranged couple's reconciliation. The speculations around the former couple's patch-up went rife following a picture of Samantha's pet Hush featured on Naga Chaitanya's social media.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was recently seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the romantic drama Kushi. The actor will next be seen in the Indian adaption of Citadel which she shot before taking a break from acting to prioritise her health. Meanwhile, fans of Samantha eagerly await updates on what she takes up next.