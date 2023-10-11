DID SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU REMOVE CHAY TATTOO CURIOUS FANS THINK SO

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently delighted her Instagram followers with a set of fresh pictures showcasing her in a stylish outfit. Yet, what caught the attention of some netizens was the absence of her 'Chay' tattoo. In the pictures, Samantha, who recently appeared in the film Kushi, can be seen in a stunning pink saree, striking elegant poses. While her allure was at its best, the missing tattoo on her ribs stirred intrigue among her fans.

The tattoo which has triggered discussion on social media bore the word 'Chay,' a reference to her former husband, Naga Chaitanya. Even after her divorce, Samantha had previously displayed photos that prominently featured the tattoo. In her recent images from an event that she attended in Dubai, the tattoo in question was nowhere to be seen. Samantha's latest pictures have left fans wondering whether she had the tattoo removed or merely concealed it with makeup.

In 2019, when Samantha was still with Chaitanya, she had the tattoo inked on the right side of her ribcage, scripted in a cursive font. Although she might have had it removed recently, it was still present during the premiere of Citadel in London, which she attended in April.

Interestingly, Samantha conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram a few months ago. During this session, a fan inquired whether she regretted getting the tattoo. Samantha gave a subtle hint that she might advise her younger self against getting inked, stating, "You know the one thing I'd tell my younger self is never ever get a tattoo. Never. Never ever. Ever, get a tattoo," with a smile throughout the video.

Samantha boasts three tattoos in total. The first one is the 'YMC' tattoo on her back, representing the initials of her debut film, Ye Maaya Chesave, released in 2010 and co-starring Naga Chaitanya. The second is the 'Chay' tattoo. The third is on her right wrist, symbolized by two upward arrows, which Chaitanya also sports on his right wrist.