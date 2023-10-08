SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU FLOORS FANS WITH HEARTFELT MESSAGE AT DUBAI EVENT NAGA CHAITANYA ADDS TO RECONCILIATION FRENZY WITH LATEST POST

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently attended an event in Dubai to promote a jewellery brand. The actor stormed social media with her edgy saree look from the event and floored fans with her heartfelt message acknowledging the unconditional love of her admirers since her debut movie Ye Maaya Chesave. Meanwhile, Samantha's former husband Naga Chaitanya's latest social media post has left fans of the estranged couple wondering if reconciliation is on the cards.

Several videos and pictures of Samantha's stunning appearance at Dubai event have surfaced online. For the promotional event, Samantha opted for a bright pink saree from the clothing line Ekaya. The actor looked ultra glamorous in the saree which she teamed up with a bralette blouse and rounded off her look with a trendy hairdo.

In a viral video from the event, Samantha is seen addressing her fans in Dubai. The actor said she is forever grateful for the support and love that have been coming her way for more than a decade. Samantha said, "Forever love you" in a heartfelt message to fans amid laud cheers and hoots as she addresses the crowd from the stage.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya's Instagram post featured Hash, a French Bulldog they welcomed during their marriage. Previously, Hash had been seen mainly in Samantha's Instagram posts, suggesting she was caring for the dog. However, Chaitanya's recent post showed him spending time with Hash, leading to speculation about a reconciliation. Fans flooded the comments section with questions about whether they had patched things up.