SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU DROPS PICTURE FROM VIENNA HER CAPTION WINS THE SHOW

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been on along break from work, posted photos from her vacation on Instagram. Samantha chose a black leather jacket and blue denim cargo trousers for her day out in Vienna. She posted a photo of herself in front of a restaurant with the caption that read "Or not....I can live with both," while "Everybody's darling" was painted on the wall behind her.

Samantha has arrived in Europe following her exciting tour to the US. The Kushi actress, who is presently taking a sabbatical from acting, given her myotis treatment, recently travelled to Salzburg, Austria, Italy, and Venice to see European architecture. The Citadel India actor shared images of stunning European structures, recipes from Italy, and a video of her on a boat trip in Venice. Samantha titled her post from Monday, "Like a dream."

Samantha posted a collection of photos from her vacation to Salzburg, Austria also, where The Sound of Music was filmed in 1965. The actress, 36, had fond memories of watching the movie often whenever she had "extreme happiness or extreme sadness as a child." She noted that the movie transports her back to her childhood and that going to the "mystical place" is "hard and tender all at the same time" alongside images of a mountaintop, a lake, and a garden.

In the meantime, she recently appeared in the movie Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Talking about it, her co-star Vijay Deverakonda said, "The entire experience of filming it will be a very wonderful memory for life. The two persons I spent the most time with, shared the most memories and highs and lows with, and developed the closest connections with were Shiva and Samantha. I will always find it enjoyable to reflect on the production of this movie."