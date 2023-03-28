Hyderabad: Reports of Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala have been doing rounds since last June. While the duo has remained tight-lipped over their relationship status, a picture of them from what appears to be a dinner date has reignited Naga Chaitany-Sobhita dating rumours.

A picture of the alleged lovebirds from their London diaries has surfaced online. During their visit to London, Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya seemingly visited an Indian restaurant named Jamavar. While the alleged lovebirds did not document their Uk visit on social media for obvious reasons, the chef of the restaurant took to Instagram to share a picture with Naga Chaitanya and unintentionally triggered dating rumours about the two.

In the picture shared by a chef named Surender Mohan, Naga Chaitanya is seen posing with him while Sobhita is seated in the back donning a pastel green saree. She is seemingly caught unaware on the camera while the two gentlemen posed for a picture. The picture which is going viral now is from February.

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's dinner date from London goes viral

Last year, Sobhita Dhulipala faced the wrath of social media as trolls held her responsible for Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's split. Back then, Sobhita had denied the rumors, calling them "baseless", while Naga Chaitanya remained silent over the chaos on social media. His PR team, however, had reportedly blamed Samantha for planting false stories. For unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha, who had tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony, announced their separation on October 2, 2021 after being married for four years.