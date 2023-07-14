Hyderabad: Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One starring Tom Cruise had a successful opening in India on Wednesday, earning Rs 12.3 crore. However, on its second day, the movie's earnings fell by 25 percent. Dead Reckoning Part One brought in an estimated Rs 9 to 9.50 crore on Thursday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This raises the movie's net total in India to Rs 21 crore in just two days, which is more than many recent Bollywood releases. According to buzz in the trade, MI 7's five-day collection in India might reach to Rs 60 crore.

According to Box Office Mojo, Mission Impossible 7 had a $19.3 million opening day worldwide. In the US, domestic collections account for 80 percent of that share, with international markets contributing 20 percent. According to Variety, the movie is anticipated to earn $250 million globally over its prolonged opening weekend.

MI 7's is made on a reported budget of $290 million. Costs increased due to the movie's prolonged production because of the pandemic. However, reports hint that Dead Reckoning Part Two's production cost will be comparatively much lower as both parts were simultaneously shot.

Mission Impossible 7 has been directed by Christopher McQuarrie. The spy action film also features Hayley Atwell. The movie follows 61-year-old Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF (Impossible Mission Force) team as they work to take down a mysterious, all-powerful artificial intelligence force called The Entity.