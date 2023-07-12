Hyderabad: Mission: Impossible -Dead Reckoning: Part 1' finally debuted in theatres on July 12 after a lengthy wait. Reviews of the movie have begun to flood Twitter since it opened in theatres. The Tom Cruise movie has received positive reviews from ardent admirers and social media users, and based on what viewers have said, it appears to be promising.

The first verdict of the movie is out on social media. Taking to Twitter, cinegoers reviewed the movie and from the public reaction, it seems to be promising. The Tom Cruise movie is earning praise from movie buffs and is currently trending on social media. Heaping praise on the movie, a fan wrote: #MissionImpossibleDeadReckoning - Christopher McQuarrie, once again gets his packaging spot on, with highly enjoyable humor, supremely choreographed set pieces, pounding iconic soundtrack and your ever charming Tom Cruise performing death defying daredevil stunts.#MissionImpossibleDeadReckoning @chrismcquarrie & co delivered another action masterclass 👌🏻💥💯. This man @TomCruise is unstoppable even at 60s..How this man is so passionate about one thing..He is bst at what he does hats offf 🙏🏻

Another one wrote: "Honestly one of the best things I’ve seen in a while. Absolute genius work from @Victordemartrin." Joining in, another movie lover tweeted: "The Biggest Movie Star & The Biggest Movie Franchise. @TomCruise proves once again he's the GOAT. Waiting for Part 2 #MissionImpossible #TomCruise." It is just the first day of the release of the film, and fans are already vouching for the second part of the franchise.

The craze and buzz around the movie is growing strong after positive word of mouth review on social media. If this wasn't enough, check what another fan had to say. "There's no one like him, proper movie star. Gotta watch the movie just for this scene. Tom Cruise you are legend...!!" Another one planning on watching the movie said: "Finally something good comes to theatre people are excited to watch."

With this movie, Tom Cruise makes a triumphant comeback as Ethan Hunt, an agent of the IMF (Impossible Mission Force) who is at the top of his game. The seventh installment of the Mission Impossible series centres around Ethan and his new adversary, which is AI-dependent in the new world and has the potential to change everything. The movie is preparing for a huge domestic box office debut in India. It appears like Mission: Impossible 7 has a lot of potential, and the early reviews are also favourable.

