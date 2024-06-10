3 Dead, Several Missing After Heavy Rains, Landslide Hit Sikkim

Majua (Sikkim): Three persons died and several others are missing after heavy rains triggering landslide hit Majua village of Yang Yang Byang area of Sikkim in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Yaba Subba and Vishal Rai and a woman, Monita Rai. The accident site is in South Sikkim's Namchi district.

According to the local administration sources, it had been raining heavily since Sunday night following which, there were landslides. At least seven houses in the area had collapsed by 6:30 am on Monday of which, three were badly damaged. Bad weather conditions have also affected communication. Traffic movement was halted in many areas after many roads in Sikkim were washed away due to the rains.

Three bodies were recovered by the administration and searches are underway for those who are still missing, sources said. Many tourists reportedly got stranded. The administration has imposed a ban on tourists visiting the area from plains and vice-versa for the time being.

Efforts have been initiated to bring the situation under control but unless the rains subside, it will be difficult to normalise things, an official said. The local residents too have extended their cooperation to the administration to expedite the rescue operations.

