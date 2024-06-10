Madurai Aadeenam Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Paramacharyar Bats For Creation of Tamil Eelam

Madurai (Tamil Nadu): Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Paramacharyar, 293rd chief of the mutt, Madurai Aadheenam, has urged the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for creation of Tamil Eelam for protecting the remaining Eelam Tamil people.

Addressing a press conference here, Madurai Aadeenam Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Paramacharyar, said, "Prime Minister Modi, who has taken over the government, should restore Kachchatheevu, which was given to Sri Lanka by (former Prime Minister) Indira Gandhi, and merge it with Tamil Nadu in the interests of Tamil Nadu fishermen."

"Fishermen are unable to catch fish continuously. Boats are damaged, and nets are cut. The only solution to this is to save the island. Tamil Eelam should be created to protect the remaining Eelam Tamil people. At this juncture, I request Prime Minister Modi to fulfill the above two demands," he said.

Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Paramacharyar further said Prime Minister Modi is the one who built houses for Eelam Tamils. "Kachchatheevu is being talked about all the time, not just during the election period. I am also constantly raising my voice for that. So far the lords (politicians) have done nothing. I welcome the fact that this is now being discussed," he added.

"This time, the people of Tamil Nadu have cast their votes impartially. Meanwhile, the people who killed the Sri Lankan Tamils have also succeeded with them, that is what hurts. A request was made from fishermen that Modi should make an effort to get Tamil Eelam. It is on that basis that I make this request," he added.

"I congratulate Narendra Modi, who has won the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and became the Prime Minister for the third time. Similarly, I extend my best wishes not only to all the winners in Tamil Nadu but also to (Naam Tamilar Katchi convener) S Seeman and (Tamil Nadu BJP president) K Annamalai, who got the most votes," added the Madurai Aadheenam.