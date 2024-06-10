ETV Bharat / bharat

Madurai Aadeenam Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Paramacharyar Bats For Creation of Tamil Eelam

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Updated : 21 hours ago

Madurai Aadeenam Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Paramacharyar has emphasised that in the interest of Tamil Nadu fishermen, Kachchatheevu should be restored and merged with Tamil Nadu and the Narendra Modi government should help to protect the right to life of Eelam Tamils.

Modi Goverment Should Help Kachchatheevu Merge to Tamil Nadu: Madurai Aadeenam
File photo of Madurai Aadeenam Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Paramacharyar (ETV Bharat)

Madurai (Tamil Nadu): Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Paramacharyar, 293rd chief of the mutt, Madurai Aadheenam, has urged the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for creation of Tamil Eelam for protecting the remaining Eelam Tamil people.

Addressing a press conference here, Madurai Aadeenam Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Paramacharyar, said, "Prime Minister Modi, who has taken over the government, should restore Kachchatheevu, which was given to Sri Lanka by (former Prime Minister) Indira Gandhi, and merge it with Tamil Nadu in the interests of Tamil Nadu fishermen."

"Fishermen are unable to catch fish continuously. Boats are damaged, and nets are cut. The only solution to this is to save the island. Tamil Eelam should be created to protect the remaining Eelam Tamil people. At this juncture, I request Prime Minister Modi to fulfill the above two demands," he said.

Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Paramacharyar further said Prime Minister Modi is the one who built houses for Eelam Tamils. "Kachchatheevu is being talked about all the time, not just during the election period. I am also constantly raising my voice for that. So far the lords (politicians) have done nothing. I welcome the fact that this is now being discussed," he added.

"This time, the people of Tamil Nadu have cast their votes impartially. Meanwhile, the people who killed the Sri Lankan Tamils have also succeeded with them, that is what hurts. A request was made from fishermen that Modi should make an effort to get Tamil Eelam. It is on that basis that I make this request," he added.

Kachchatheevu was given to Sri Lanka by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

"I congratulate Narendra Modi, who has won the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and became the Prime Minister for the third time. Similarly, I extend my best wishes not only to all the winners in Tamil Nadu but also to (Naam Tamilar Katchi convener) S Seeman and (Tamil Nadu BJP president) K Annamalai, who got the most votes," added the Madurai Aadheenam.

Last Updated : 21 hours ago

TAGGED:

EELAM TAMILSMADURAI AADEENAMMODI GOVERNMENTFISHERMENKACHCHATHEEVU ISLAND

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.