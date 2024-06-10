Jaishankar Calls on Bangladesh PM, Sri Lanka President, Maldives Prez

New Delhi: Union Minister S Jaishankar held significant meetings on Monday with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, demonstrating India's commitment to fostering strong bilateral relations and enhancing regional cooperation.

Jaishankar, who is poised to resume his role in the External Affairs Ministry, engaged with the leaders a day after they participated in the ceremony where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for a third term. Additionally, leaders from Bhutan, Mauritius, Nepal and Seychelles were invited to the swearing-in ceremony emphasising the wide-ranging representation of regional allies at the event.

The visit of the Maldivian President Muizzu to attend the oath-taking ceremony assumes significance as it reflects the need for the Maldivian to engage with India as the ties between both nations have recently hit a new low. Muizzu, who was elected last year had demanded the withdrawal of the Indian military personnel deployed in Maldives soon after assuming office.

"Met President Dr Mohamed Muizzu of Maldives in New Delhi. India and Maldives to work closely together," Jaishankar posted after the meeting. Images from the banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan showed Muizzu seated next to Modi. Following his meeting with Hasina, Jaishankar said the “India-Bangladesh Maitri [friendship] continues to advance".

Following his meeting with Wickremesinghe, Jaishankar said on X, “Recognised the steady progress in India-Sri Lanka relations.”Due to the prime minister's domestic travel plans, no structured bilateral meetings between Modi and the visiting leaders were scheduled.

Following the official swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister Modi engaged with the visiting leaders as a group at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Additionally, he conducted separate, brief one-on-one meetings with each leader.

During his meeting, PM Modi conveyed his appreciation to the visiting leaders for their attendance at the ceremony. He also reiterated India’s firm commitment to its Neighbourhood First policy and the "SAGAR" vision, which encapsulates the notion of Security and Growth for All in the Region, in line with the statement released by the External Affairs Ministry.

Looking towards the future, Modi emphasised India’s resolve to continue working towards the peace, progress and prosperity of the region in close partnership with neighbouring countries throughout his third term. Furthermore, he highlighted India's ambitious goal of achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047 and affirmed the country's dedication to fostering deeper people-to-people ties and improved connectivity within the region.

