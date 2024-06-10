Kalki 2898 AD Trailer Release Live Updates: And It's Out! Catch Here the Much-awaited Glimpse from Prabhas Starrer

Kalki 2898 Ad Trailer Release Live Updates: Nag Ashwin Shares Emotional Post Ahead of Trailer Release

Ahead of the Kalki 2898 AD trailer release, filmmaker Nag Ashwin took to social media to pen his thoughts. The director shared an emotional post encapsulating the journey of making the sci-fi drama which is touted to be the most expensive film ever made in the history of Indian cinema. Taking to Instagram Stories, Ashwin wrote, "It's taken a lot to reach today...but I hope it will be something we can be proud of as Telugu ppl, as Indians, as movie lovers...Our whole team is waiting to share this world with you.. @kalki2898ad Trailer - 10th June Release - 27th June."