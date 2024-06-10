Kalki 2898 AD Trailer Release Live Updates: And It's Out! Catch Here the Much-awaited Glimpse from Prabhas Starrer

ETV Bharat / entertainment

The long-awaited moment is finally here, as the creators of Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan are poised to unveil its highly anticipated trailer today. In just a few hours, fans of Prabhas and cinema enthusiasts alike will be treated to the much-awaited glimpse of Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this upcoming sci-fi drama is the flagship release of 2024. Even prior to its release, the Kalki 2898 AD trailer has already caused a stir on social media, dominating the trends and underscoring the fervent excitement surrounding this promotional asset.
LIVE FEED

6:52 PM, 10 Jun 2024 (IST)

Kalki 2898 AD Trailer Release Live Updates: The much-awaited glimpse of Prabhas starrer is out now!

And the wait is finally over! The makers of Prabhas' highly-anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD unveiled trailer of the film. The trailer hit big screens an hour before its digital release. The trailer allows a peep inside the dystopian world created by Nag Ashwin. Kalki 2898 AD trailer looks promising and its release only adds to the positive chatter around the film.

6:33 PM, 10 Jun 2024 (IST)

Kalki 2898 AD Trailer Release Live Updates: Prabhas frenzy in Vijayawada, AP

Prabhas frenzy takes Telugu-speaking states by storm. From Hyderabad to Vijaywada, fans of Prabhas are thrilled with the release of Kalki 2898 AD trailer release. The visuals here are from outside Alankar theater in Vijaywada.

6:19 PM, 10 Jun 2024 (IST)

Kalki 2898 Ad Trailer Release Live Updates: Kadapa gets Prabhas-fied

Celebrating began on a grand note in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh as enthusiastic fans add to the Kalki 2898 trailer frenzy. The die-hard fans of Prabhas turned out in great numbers to celebrate the trailer release. The scene above is from Proddatur of Kadapa district.

6:07 PM, 10 Jun 2024 (IST)

Kalki 2898 AD Trailer Release Live Updates: Prabhas fans can't keep calm

Fans of Prabhas gathered in large numbers at Hyderabad's Sandhya theaters to catch Kalki 2898 AD trailer on the big screen. Firecrackers and drumrolls added to the festival like atmosphere outside Sandhya theaters.

5:56 PM, 10 Jun 2024 (IST)

Kalki 2898 Ad Trailer Release Live Updates: Prabhas Starrer's Trailer to Hit Theaters Before Digital Launch

Kalki 2898 AD trailer will be arriving in theater before releasing on digital platforms. The makers will unveil trailer in select theaters announced earlier. While Kalki 2898 AD trailer will hit big screens at 6 pm, the digital launch is scheduled an hour later.

Klaki 2898 AD trailer to hit theaters before digital launch (Instagram)

5:47 PM, 10 Jun 2024 (IST)

Kalki 2898 Ad Trailer Release Live Updates: Nag Ashwin Shares Emotional Post Ahead of Trailer Release

Ahead of the Kalki 2898 AD trailer release, filmmaker Nag Ashwin took to social media to pen his thoughts. The director shared an emotional post encapsulating the journey of making the sci-fi drama which is touted to be the most expensive film ever made in the history of Indian cinema. Taking to Instagram Stories, Ashwin wrote, "It's taken a lot to reach today...but I hope it will be something we can be proud of as Telugu ppl, as Indians, as movie lovers...Our whole team is waiting to share this world with you.. @kalki2898ad Trailer - 10th June Release - 27th June."

Kalki 2898 AD Trailer Release Live Updates
Kalki 2898 trailer to be out soon, Nag Ashwin pens emotional post (Instagram)
